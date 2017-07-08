Celebrations all round as retirement village marks 10 years of community

People at Lovat Fields Retirement Village have been celebrating at the double this summer.

The village marked its 10th anniversary with a week of fun events and also celebrated after it was awarded an ‘outstanding’ rating by the Care Quality Commission at the latest inspection.

Jan Cook and Anna Selby at Lovat Fields.

The birthday celebrations included entertainment by a steel band, a birthday themed brolly walk, an afternoon tea tribute to Vera Lynn and a themed birthday party. The village, in Willen, is run by registered charity The ExtraCare Charitable Trust and is home to around 350 people.

During the past ten years residents have enjoyed holidays, an annual trip to Blackpool Tower Ballroom, dinner dances and cabaret nights. The village is famous for its annual pantomime, written, directed and performed by residents, friends and staff.

Grandmother Jan Cook, aged 73, has lived at the village since it opened and leads the residents’ association, edits the village newsletter and volunteers in the coffee shop. She said: “I’m very proud of this village. It is such a supportive community. I’m not on my own because this is like a second family here. It is simply the best place to live.”

Village manager Anna Selby said of the CQC rating: “It is a phenomenal achievement, demonstrating that the ExtraCare model, philosophy, opportunities and activities can really support people to live fulfilled and meaningful lives.”