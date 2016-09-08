Celebrity Just Dance 2016 prepares to dazzle and raise cash for Willen Hospice

Following three fabulous years of sequins, samba and celebs, Celebrity JustDance is set to return for its glittering fourth year. The one-night only extravaganza at The Arena:MK will see well-known local faces strutting their stuff with professional dancers to raise money for Willen Hospice.

Among them will be city police chief, Superintendent Gez Chiariello and MK College Principal Dr Julie Mills.

Organsiser Accursio Romeo of MK-based JustDance Academy, said: “It’s a thrill to be back. The arena is going to look stunning, and our dancers and celebs are already hard at work to make it another successful year.”

The event will be held on Saturday, November 26.

Alongside the team of professionals, this year’s celebrity dancers include Neil Russell who is Executive Chair of PJ Care, Francesco D’Errico, production manager of Franco’s Ices, Tony Cormano, events manager of Softwhip, and Dan Sharp, who is sales director of Mirus IT.

Also appearing will be Shaun Rhodes, head of marketing at thecentre:mk, Amanda Butler from Onpoint Marketing Consultancy and Jessica Bowden-Eyre, marketing executive at Nifty Lift.

Following in the footsteps of editor Olga Norford, Helen Rojczyk, who is key account manager at the Citizen, will be taking part.

The team of celebrity dancers will be announced soon.