Celebrity JustDance raises £28K for Willen Hospice

The glittering Celebrity JustDance event for 2016 raised £28k for Willen Hospice, organisers have announced.

An official cheque presentation will be held at stadium:mk on February 18.

Over the past three years the Citizen-backed event has raised nearly £135,000 for Willen Hospice, Keech Hospice Care and Macmillan Cancer Support. Organiser Romeo Accursio said: “We’re delighted to announce the final figure raised from Celebrity JustDance. It makes it all worthwhile.”

The winner was Jessica Bowden-Eyre from Audi UK, partnered by professional Alfie Sadowski. Pupils from Water Hall Primary School were crowned winners of Group A, while the Loughton School team won Group B of the Junior event.