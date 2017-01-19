centre:mk is to receive major £60m investment

The centre:mk is set for a £60million investment over the next three years. Co-owners Hermes Investment Management and AustralianSuper announced the plans this week.

It willsee the Grade Two-listed building undergo a series of enhancements, and includes the recently completed £10 million pound refurbishment of Sunset Walk.

The next phase will see the development of new state-of the-art customer facilities for Deer Walk, with plans to include a customer service lounge, family facilities and new toilets.

Work will also begin this spring on a new 1,400 space multi-storey car park, which will adjoin John Lewis.

“Our £60 million programme of investment is designed to enhance the experience for visitors, leading to increased sales for our retailers and restaurants,” said Ed Selleck, on behalf of the owners.

“It is about reflecting and paying homage to the building’s iconic status, whilst at the same time re-appraising what happens inside and, finally, the role centre:mk plays in Milton Keynes.”

A new app, website, signage and wayfinding are also planned.

“centre:mk plays a significant role regionally as we provide a critical mass and diversity unavailable elsewhere,”said centre:mk director Kevin Duffy. “These plans ensure centre:mk is always relevant for the consumer and retailers and will create a refreshing, exciting and modern look and feel within the iconic destination.”