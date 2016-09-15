Cerebral Palsy proves to be no problem for Milton Keynes marathon star

A fundraising mum and dad were determined their disabled son would never be left out when they run marathons for charity.

So Kevin and Cheryl Garwood commissioned a specially-built “running chair” for 18-year-old Nicholas to join them every inch of the way.

The teenager, who has cerebral palsy, is now a vital part of Team Garwood and has a string of half marathons under his belt.

Nicholas is also a dab hand at triathlons, with dad Kevin towing him through the water in the swimming races and pedalling behind him in cycling events.

The family, who moved to Milton Keynes from South Africa, regularly train together and run at least three times a week.

They will be taking part in the NSPCC Milton Keynes Half Marathon on Sunday, September 25.

Together they hope to raise awareness of the children’s charity. Kevin said: “My son is the boss. He beats me in every race because he crosses the line first.

“In cycling he sits in front of me and in running, I push him. I have a slight advantage in swimming because I tow him.

“Children are an important factor in our lives, regardless of how they are physically or emotionally.

“We can do sports or other activities – it shouldn’t matter how they look or how they are physically – we can still enjoy them and love them.”

Jacqui Venters, NSPCC’s community fundraising manager for Beds, Herts and Bucks, said: “Team Garwood is an inspiration to everyone. I wish them all the best in their training and on race day.”