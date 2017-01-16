Chance for Milton Keynes charity to bloom with Dobbies

Dobbies Milton Keynes is searching for a new charity to support through its Local Charity Partnership fundraising programme.

The garden centre is urging local charities to apply, emphasising its desire to work with a group that supports people in the local community.

The successful charity will be bursting with ideas and have eager volunteers who are ready to get involved to fundraise in store.

Along with collections, there will be the opportunity to hold fundraising days at the store and the charity will be the sole beneficiary of money raised through the carrier bag charge.

Last year, Dobbies Milton Keynes partnered with Emilies Star for the nine month fundraising programme and has so far raised £3,109 with almost two months of the partnership still to go.

Steven Purton, community champion at Dobbies Milton Keynes said; “Recruiting a new charity partner is always an exciting time and we are looking forward to finding a cause that will really resonate with our customers.

“We’ll be taking a vote to decide our new partner so we’re looking for applications that stand out from a fantastic charity that we can wholeheartedly rally behind.”

Dobbies raise money for a national charity for the remaining three months over the Christmas period.

For Christmas 2016, the leading garden centre retail partnered up with Teenage Cancer Trust and with funds still coming in, the current total of funds raised is almost £160,000 for the charity across its 34 stores.

Applications close on Monday, February 13 at 4pm.

To find out more and apply, visit www.dobbies.com/about-dobbies/dobbies-in-the-community/helping-charities