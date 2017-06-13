Chance for Milton Keynes residents to have their say about South Central Ambulance Service

Have your say and help to shape the future development of South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

That’s the call to healthcare professionals and members of the public ahead of tomorrow’s (Weds) engagement forum.

Anyone with an interest, comment or concern regarding local services that SCAS provides today (including emergency 999, NHS 111 and non-emergency patient transport services) or who has ideas or suggestions that would enhance patient care, day-to-day operations or partnership working in the future, is invited to attend the event. being hosted in Meeting Room 2 at Central Milton Keynes Library between 2.30pm and 4pm.

Mark Begley, head of operations for Milton Keynes and Aylesbury Vale, and Amanda Painter, head of patient experience, will be available for a ‘Question Time’ session.

South Central Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust (SCAS) provides emergency care for Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hampshire and Oxfordshire.

The area covers approximately 3,554 square miles and has a resident population of over four million people.