Channel 4 show to visit Milton Keynes

Channel 4’s “Find It, Fix It, Flog It” presented by Henry Cole and Simon O’ Brien is returning and they are looking for more barns, sheds and garages filled with any unwanted items you might have lying about.

The show is on the hunt for participants in Milton Keynes who may have accumulated clutter over time which they need to get rid of, but also make a little bit of money in the process.

This can be anything from an old car that has been sat needing work in the garage for years to a table which is missing legs or needs a little touch up.

The presenters will take away two items each and either restore them to their original glory or upcycle them.

The aim is to increase the value of these items as possible as they are then sold on with all profits made going straight into your pocket.

Anyone interested or who would like some more information should email takepart@yetitelelevision.com or ring 02920 223456.