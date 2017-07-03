Charity dog walk in support of Willen Hospice and Young Carers Milton Keynes

A charity dog walk at Willen Lake in aid of Young Carers MK and Willen Hospice is set for July 15 - and you are invited to partake.

Two local young carers, Valmik Devchand, aged 17 and Ben Pacey, aged 19 have organised the walk to support the two charities with funds raised to be divided equally between them.

The walk will begin at midday, meeting at the bandstand between One4Six cafe and the children’s play area. It will involved one lap of the lake.

Anyone who would like to take part in the walk just needs to donate an optional amount to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/CharityDogWalkWillenLake or donate on the day of the walk itself.

Doggy bags containing treats and biscuits for dogs will also be sold for £1 with all profits going to raise funds for Young Carers MK and Willen Hospice.

Valmik and Ben met at a Young Carers MK youth club in 2006 and have been friends ever since.

Valmik says: “Young Carers MK have been so supportive and we wanted to give something back for everything they have done to help us.

“Donations raised from our dog walk will help go to funding trips and activities for young carers living in Milton Keynes.

“It would be great if we can have lots of dog walkers out on the 15th to raise as much money as possible for these incredible charities”

The funds raised from the walk will also go to Willen Hospice, the independent charity offering specialist care to individuals with life limiting illnesses.

For more information about Valmik and Ben’s Charity Dog Walk visit www.facebook.com/CharityDogWalk