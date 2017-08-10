Charity helping brain injury survivors given massive cash boost by foundation

A brain injury charity in Milton Keynes is celebrating after receiving a generous donation from a construction charity.

Headway Milton Keynes has been running physiotherapy sessions to help brain injury survivors with their rehabilitation since 2015.

Headway

Dozens of survivors who live with dizziness, poor balance, one sided weakness or mobility problems have benefited from the physiotherapy in one-to-one or group sessions.

Now the charity has received an incredible donation of £7,000 from Careys Foundation so it can continue to provide this invaluable service.

The group physiotherapy sessions involve a variety of exercises, from using a treadmill to lifting weights and other activities.

Each person is carefully assessed and the programme they follow is tailored to their needs and capabilities in order to progress their recovery.

Sam Booth, service manager for Headway Milton Keynes said: “We cannot thank Careys Foundation enough for such an incredibly generous donation. Without contributions like theirs we wouldn’t be able to provide this service.

“Our service users benefit greatly from the physiotherapy and they really enjoy it too. It’s wonderful to see how much it helps them with their recovery.”

Siobhan Carey, of Careys Foundation said: “We are a delighted to be supporting Headway Milton Keynes with our donation of £7,000.Working in the construction industry, and having connections to motorcycling and horse riding, we have sadly seen the effects brain injury can have.”