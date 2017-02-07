Charity offers energy planner surveys for city householders

The National Energy Foundation, a charity based in Knowlhill, is working with Carbon Co-op to offer innovative ‘My Home Energy Planner’ surveys to householders in Milton Keynes.

The surveys are carried out by professional energy specialists and provide accurate, comprehensive and usable information on the current and potential energy performance of your home.

NEF offices

My Home Energy Planner provides a tailored action plan for the installation of various energy efficiency improvements, together with a selection of costed options that can be adapted to your personal needs and priorities.

To find out more, register your interest and enter a prize draw to win a wireless energy monitor, call 01908 354547 or visit www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/MHEP3