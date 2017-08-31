Charity’s £500K dream to create youth village

A church charity group is asking the public to donate half a million pounds to open a youth centre called The Village in Milton Keynes.

Kingdom Power already runs the Winners Youth Club for children aged between seven and 13 and the Wave Movement for over 14s.

Now their vision is to create a young people’s centre with a range of recreational and educational activities and opportunities,

So far the crowdfunding efforts have raised just £1, but Youth and Community Worker George Kufa is optimistic.

“Together we can make a difference,” he said. “Please kindly visit the page below to donate or post it on your social media pages and ask your fans and friends to help if they can.”

You can donate via https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-big-dream-a-youthe-centre-in-milton-keynes

You can donate via https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/the-big-dream-a-youthe-centre-in-milton-keynes