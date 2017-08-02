Charity shop frock mix up causes heartache for Milton Keynes woman

A simple charity shop mix-up has resulted in heartache for a woman who has lost precious family heirlooms.

Ten dresses made by Jana Parolková’s late grandmother were mistakenly donated with a car-load of unwanted items to the Keech Hospice store in Bletchley’s Queensway.

As the items are all summerwear, the loss was only recently discovered - making finding them even more difficult.

Jana, from Walnut Tree, is desperately trying to track down the dresses and buy them back.

But it’s not so easy - the dresses could have been sold in any of the hospice branches in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire, and at any time from last November.

“The staff at Keech have been very helpful, but these clothes could have been sold in any of the shops in the past nine months,” Jana said.

“If anyone has them or has seen them, I am desperate for these family pieces to be recovered,” she added.

All of the items are size eight, and as they are handmade, none of them contain any labels

Anyone who suspects they have one of the dresses is asked to call 07765 134515 or email drmattprior@gmail.com