Children’s comforter recalled due to choking fears

A range of Winnie the Pooh and Dumbo comforters have been recalled due to a choking hazard.

Manufacturer Dunelm has identified a potential safety issue where the sewn in care label can be pulled off which is then a choking hazard for small children.

The Winne the Pooh comforter which is being recalled

The affected products are the White Dumbo Comforter with barcode 5050390072731, and the Winnie the Pooh Comforter, barcode 5050390072892, sold in the UK through Dunelm stores and www.dunelm.com from September 2015.

Anyone having purchased either of these items is advised to return this product to their nearest Dunelm store for a full refund.

The company added that where a child has become attached to their comforter, no replacement would be available with only only offer a full refund on offer. However, removing the full care label and date pip (the small label underneath) would make the product safe.

More information can be obtained by emailing customerservices@dunelm.com or calling 0333 234 0870.