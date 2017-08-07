Children’s game played over two days creates work of art

MK Gallery’s Project Space plays host to A Game Played in the Gallery Over Two Days, an exhibition made by children using objects gathered by adults.

The exhibition explores children’s play and the way we interact with objects and space through an improvised ‘game’ played by three children.

MK Gallery

The three children who will construct the exhibition are part of Townley and Bradby, a family arts practice that explores the emotional intensity of family life through the domestic routine: games, dances, sayings and arrangements of objects are recorded as they happen within the family.

They have created this exhibition with artists Georgie Manly and Sarah Wright, and on display will be films made with artist Miles Umney. Townley and Bradby have been commissioned by MK Gallery as part of City Club for a two-year project, Playing Out, to explore Conniburrow and Central Milton Keynes.

Alongside the exhibition there will be a full month of family-friendly creative activities. The children take over the gallery’s weekly Saturday Studio sessions with artist-led activity from 1pm-3pm, and families are invited to take part.

On Friday, August 18, from noon to 3pm, there will be a workshop playtime exploring the themes in the Project Space exhibition in playful and unusual ways.

MK Gallery

A Game Played in the Gallery Over Two Days runs until August 26 and admission is free. isit www.cityclubmk.org and www.playingout.co.uk