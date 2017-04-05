Chinese community shaken by Milton Keynes murder

Three Chinese churches in Milton Keynes have drafted a petition seeking assurance that their residents are safe in MK.

This comes after the alleged robbery and murder of Hang-Yin Leung.

Mrs Leung died after her home was ransacked by a gang earlier this year.

A spokesman said: “This has greatly shaken the Chinese community, the purpose of the letter is to get assurance that Chinese homes and businesses are safe.”

The representatives will meet with council leader Pete Marland and pass the petition to him.

A spokesperson from Thames Valley Police said: “Utilising our local neighbourhood teams Thames Valley Police has been liaising with the Chinese community in Milton Keynes and also engaging through the local Independent Advisory Group to provide support to the community.

“Understandably the community has been shocked by the murder of Hang Yin Leung, however no particular concerns have been raised and the community is pleased with the police’s engagement and ongoing investigation.

“There have been 186 burglaries reported in Milton Keynes this year, of which eight of the victims are from the Chinese community which equates to four percent.

“Therefore, the figures do not suggest that the Chinese community is being particularly targeted.

“The investigation team would like to continue to appeal to anyone who may have seen a vehicle containing up to six men being driven dangerously or erratically on the A413 or A418 between Milton Keynes and Aylesbury between about 6.30pm and 9.40pm on January 31.”

Anyone with any information which could assist the investigation should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting URN 210 2/3.

> Two men, aged 18 and 20 from Redhill, Surrey, were arrested on March 7 on suspicion of murder.

> The 20-year-old man was released without charge on March 30. The 18-year-old man was re-bailed until May 3.