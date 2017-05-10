Church’s bid to bag more money for community hall in Milton Keynes

Next month the United Reformed Church in Newport Pagnell will be launching the next stage of its fundraising bid.

The church hopes to create a multi-purpose flexible community building in the centre of the town.

Planning permission was granted last year for the church to rebuild its hall, work is planned to begin in May 2018.

The new building will be environmentally friendly and energy efficient, include a double height hall and a range of meeting rooms including a Sensory Room and Accessible Changing facilities

Minister Jenny Mills said: “It will be a great resource for the community right in the centre of the town. “We hope that the Mead Centre will be a place where community is enhanced by the activities people attend, by the welcome they receive and by the relationships forged.

“We see it is a building but also a means of providing opportunity and possibility for local people.

“On June 10 between 10am and 1pm we are holding an event where we will let local people and businesses know how they can support us through pledging to raise funds to help this vision become a reality. “At 11am is the grand unveiling and highlight of the morning. We will also have refreshments and there will be an opportunity to view the plans and hear about the exciting possibilities the Mead Centre can offer the town.”