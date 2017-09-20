Circuit walk will open way to maple woods

Residents and groups such as the Two Mile Ash Environmental Group (TMAEG) are setting the benchmarks in improving the environment.

This was the key message delivered by the Mayor of Milton Keynes Cllr David Hopkins, pictured, who was guest of honour at TMAEG’s 6th year celebration and annual meeting on Saturday, September 16.

The event provided the launch pad for a major new project spearheaded by TMAEG – a walking circuit that would open up Parks Trust land on the southwestern edge of Two Mile Ash for community use.

As described in TMAEG’s background report, the proposals involve a combination of woodland paths to be constructed by TMAEG and other volunteers and a footbridge that would span a steep sided stream, connecting two sections of ‘green ride’ land and forming a key part of the circuit.

The circuit would allow proper access to a fine Norway maple wood planted some 40 years ago, with the added attraction in spring of the impressive swathes of English bluebells that have become established there.