Citizen backs appeal to help dozens of Milton Keynes charities

A scheme to help homeless people is among 36 charities to benefit from the latest Cornerstone Appeal.

The Open Door project received a share of the £25,940 total, most of which was collected during the Christmas period.

The Citizen is now an official backing of the cornerstone Appeal, and this week we are spreading the message that generosity is NOT just for Christmas.

Though the highlight events are the charity gift wrap service at intu and the traditional ‘Black Santa week’ collection vigil by founder Sam Crooks, the appeal works steadily all year round.

Already local business are being approached and asked to donate to the Cornerstone 2017, which officially launches on the first day of December.

And city charities are being urged to contact Sam if they would like a share of the proceeds in 2018.

“Everybody associates Cornerstone with Christmas but it really is an all-year-round project with the work starting in earnest now - in April,” said Sam (pictured).

Anybody wanting to help the appeal, or put themselves forward for a Cornerstone cheque next year, can contact Sam on 07803 036656 or email sam.crooks@yahoo.co.uk.

Meanwhile the Citizen plans to write monthly features on the worthy MK charities that have benefitted from donations this year.

Sam Crooks said: “This year we are asking people to consider donating their Winter Fuel Allowance payment to the Cornerstone Appeal. We will use it to help the new bus project to keep homeless people warm.”

The latest Cornerstone Appeal made £25,940 - which was £3,000 more than the previous year’s total.

During the five years it has been running, the appeal has amassed a bumper £68,000 for local charities.

Among the 36 recipients in 2017 are MK Snap, Hope for Hollie, Citizens’ Advice and Tools for Self Reliance.