City company celebrate MK50 with time capsule ceremony at their corporate HQ

A time capsule has been buried to mark MK50 by a city-based company which provides executive serviced apartments.

Cotels Serviced Apartments celebrated the history and future of Milton Keynes at 701 South Fifth Street by burying the capsule, filled with 2017 Milton Keynes memorabilia.

The ceremony, attended by the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Cllr David Hopkins and Destination Milton Keynes, is in celebration of Cotels’ new serviced apartment concept 7Zero1, set to launch in October.

Marcia Gomez, managing director of Cotels said: “7Zero1 is a huge milestone for us and set to be a flagship for the business.

“We are proud to be launching 7Zero1 in such a key year for the city, with Milton Keynes celebrating its 50th year. To commemorate this momentous occasion and special year, we wanted to capture a snapshot of 2017 for future generations to uncover.”

Cllr Hopkins said: “I welcome the fact that the team have selected Milton Keynes for the latest Cotels development and as their corporate HQ. Managed residential apartments offer a further very welcoming option for business visitors spending time working in MK and tourists using Milton Keynes as a base to explore Middle England.”

Cotels provides executive serviced apartments in Milton Keynes, Luton and Northampton. www.cotels.co.uk