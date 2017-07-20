City cyclists raise funds for air medics who rescued a member in road crash

Cyclists have boosted air ambulance funds after the charity airlifted a club member involved in a road accident.

The Broughton Cycling Group (BCG) was delighted to present a cheque for £4,800 to the Thames Valley Air Ambulance (TVAA) after choosing to support the charity with funds raised from their cycling sportive and family fun day last month.

BCG members chose TVAA as its charity after the service airlifted member Adam Pearson to hospital, following a serious road crash last year.

Adam said: “I am so proud that Broughton Cycling Group, having encouraged me to recover from critical injury through cycling, has chosen TVAA as the destination for the fantastic total of £4,800 raised through the 2017 club sportive.”

Sarah Sharkey, supporter fundraiser manager, accepted the cheque on behalf of the TVAA. She thanked the club saying: “A huge thank you for your fantastic support of Thames Valley Air Ambulance and raising £4,800.00. Our life-saving service relies on voluntary donations from supporters to fund our vital work, as we receive no Government or National Lottery funding. It costs the charity £2.2 million per year to deliver this provision to people wherever and whenever they need it and without your support, we could not continue to maintain and enhance this.”

BCG club chairman Gary Stimson said “After the life-saving treatment Adam received from the TVAA, this is a charity close to our hearts and we’re delighted we’ve been able to support them in this way.”