City MP launches competition to find the best images of Milton Keynes

City MP Mark Lancaster is launching a competition on Friday (July 28) to find the best images of Milton Keynes.

The #MyMK50 competition is in recognition of the city’s 50th birthday celebrations and Mark is encouraging local people to post their favourite pictures of Milton Keynes on social media.

To kick start the competition Mark has pledged to post 50 of his favourite images over the next 50 days.

He said: “I am really excited to see what local residents can produce and I am hoping we will find some real gems, perhaps some we have never seen before.

“My 50 images, some are obvious choices and others less so, are my celebration of all things that are great about MK. I am very keen for people to be creative and I hope we will see a wide range of photos of our best landmarks, historic documents, paintings, family photos and even images of what MK could look like in the future.

“We have managed to squeeze a lot in to 50 years so there is plenty of material to find and post. Get searching!”

The campaign will last until Saturday, September 16. Six of the best images will then be shortlisted and people will have the opportunity to vote for their favourite with the winner being announced on Friday, September 29.

The winner and two runners up will receive an MK50 commemorative prize.

To view Mark’s 50 images you can follow him on Instagram using @marklancastermk

As from Friday you can enter by posting your image or images using the #MyMK50 on Twitter or Instagram.