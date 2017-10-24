City’s suspended police chief and a Milton Keynes council officer both receive police warning for harassment

A police superintendent and a council licensing officer have each been given harassment warning notices by police.

Former MK commander Gez Chiariello and Liz Hodgkinson, whose job includes taxi licensing, were interviewed by police last month after allegations of harassment involving impersonating a female national newspaper journalist.

It was alleged Ms Hodgkinson, who used to work for Thames Valley Police, posed as a Sun reporter to call a major city company and “warn them off” employing a former mistress of the police chief.

Mr Chiariello, who is currently suspended on full pay from his job awaiting a hearing for gross misconduct, was arrested on suspicion of harassment and conspiring to pervert the course of justice.

Last week police announced the case had been dropped with no charges made.

But they failed to mention that both Mr Chiariello and Ms Hodgkinson had been issued with a PIN notice, also called an early harassment warning.

The alleged ‘victim’ in the bizarre phone call case is a former police worker with whom Mr Chiariello had a lengthy affair.

She is due to give evidence at the gross misconduct hearing, which was due to take place this month but may now be postponed for up to six months.

A source for the alleged victim claimed: This was a malicious act deliberately carried out to cause maximum distress to this poor lady, The call was made to her new employer just a few days before she was due to start work with the company. This could have have led to her job offer being revoked’ and ‘luckily the employer was very supportive and helped with the investigation.

Eight days after the Citizen submitted questions to Thames Valley Police, the press office have still not supplied a comment.However MK Council held an immediate investigation into their employee and have now issued her with an official warning.

An MK council source told the Citizen: “We have conducted an investigation because a PIN notice had been issued. A PIN is not as admission of guilt and during the interview Ms Hodgkinson denied making the phone call impersonating a sun journalist.

“The council is not in a position to ascertain all the facts as we cannot access criminal investigation evidence and therefore we were limited in the action we could take. So Ms Hodgkinson has been warned about her future conduct.”

Meanwhile the official council spokesman said: We’ve been made aware of an allegation against a member of staff, acting in a personal capacity. We’ve looked into this and discussed the matter. The Council doesn’t comment on individual employment issues but we can confirm the matter is now closed.