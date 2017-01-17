Clairvoyant medium makes return to Milton Keynes

Clairvoyant medium Steve Holbrook will be visiting Stony Stratford next month to explain how he hears the voices of our loved ones that have passed away.

His ability started from behind the salon chair, and he now tours the country, and as far as the Caribbean, demonstrating his unique ability to act as a telephone exchange between this world and the spirit world.

Steve started work in Leeds city centre in a busy hairdressing salon, and feels that the years he spent behind the chair, having that personal contact with the customers, stimulated this rare, yet natural ability to hear the voices of spirits.

People used to come in and book for their hair cut, and often got more than they bargained for when he passed on a message from their loved one. Steve was always the busiest stylist, and had a 6 week waiting list if people didn’t re-book immediately, and says “I often wonder if they kept coming back for my ability as a hair stylist, or the possibility that they might receive a message from a relative who had passed away!”

He now gives messages of re-assurance to people who have lost their loved ones, and by communicating with them, helps them understand that life continues, just simply in a different dimension.

Steve has raised tens of thousands of pounds for charities over the years, £50000 for his local hospice in Wakefield, £5000 for MacMillan Support, and most recently our current total for PACT – a charity that helps terminally ill children and their parents across the country – is almost £30000. He is dedicated to raising funds and awareness for this charity.

Steve will appear at The Cock Inn, in Stony Stratford on February 20. Tickets are £17. Call to book on 01823 666292, or pay £18 on the night.

Doors open at 7pm ready for a 7.30pm start.