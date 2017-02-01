Clinical Priority and Best Value Consultation for NHS services in Milton Keynes

NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group, the organisation responsible for planning and buying NHS funded healthcare for the people of Milton Keynes, is undertaking a public consultation ‘Clinical Priority and Best Value’ today until Wednesday 29 March 2017.

It’s an opportunity for the public and patients to give their views on changes to local podiatry services, adult hearing services, supply of medicines, procedures of limited clinical value and community inpatient services.

“We are keen to offer local people the best care possible, in the most appropriate place, at the right time,” said Dr Nicola Smith, Chair, NHS Milton Keynes Clinical Commissioning Group.

“However, we also have a responsibility to prioritise services for those most at need and ensure that best use is made of every public penny we spend on local health services. With this is mind, the proposals include plans to stop some routinely available services and to impose stricter access criteria for others. Through this consultation we now need to hear local people’s views on the proposed changes to help inform our future plans.”

There are a number of ways for Milton Keynes residents to contribute to this consultation. Hard copies of the consultation documents, including questionnaires, will be available in GP surgeries and local libraries. There is also full information and an online questionnaire on the CCG’s website, miltonkeynesccg.nhs.uk/clinical-priority



The consultation document outlines what each of the proposed changes mean for patients. The changes proposed seek to offer the people of Milton Keynes a fair and clinically appropriate range of services delivered in the right place at the right time, and not to deprive patients of services they need.

Consultation events will also be held as follows:

· Tuesday 14 March 2017, 6pm- 8pm at Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes. MK6 2TG

· Monday 20 March 2017, 1pm-3pm at Christian Centre, Strudwick Drive, Oldbrook, Milton Keynes. MK6 2TG

To register a place visit call the Consultation Team on 0121 611 0231.