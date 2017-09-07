Club instructor inspired by karate in Japan welcomes new starters

A new karate club in Milton Keynes is offering free classes for those starting out.

Run by Sam Nelstrop, who has more than 25 years experience in the art form, the Goju-Ryu Karate is training in Shenley Lodge, with classes on Sundays, 5pm to 8pm, and Thursdays, 6pm to 9pm.

Sam said: “Our philosophy is to teach ‘traditional karate the Japanese way’ and we try to keep our training close to the Japanese origin.

“There are kids and adult classes and we also welcome families, where adults can enjoy training together with their children. During September, we are offering free karate classes for new starters.”

Sam originally got into karate when he was living in Japan and after reading some books on martial arts he decided to take up karate.

He said: “I found a local club which turned out to be a full contact style, Kyokushinkai, and spent six years working towards my black belt. During this time I entered many competitions and was winner at a regional tournament. For the black belt training, we had to endure 10-man kumite (sparring). All the opponents were senior grades and we were required to win at least 6 out of 10 bouts.

“After moving back to the UK, I continued karate but I studied a different style, Goju-Ryu. This is a very traditional karate, from the Japanese island of Okinawa. It practices the ‘hard and soft’ elements of karate. It is suitable for all ages and fitness levels. Since taking up Goju-Ryu I have continued to travel back to Japan on a regular basis and pursue the continuous path of learning and practicing in hope that I will perfect at least some elements of karate.

“During my most recent trip to Japan this summer, I visited the Iogkf Dojo (club) in Tokyo run by Sensei Terauchi, a world renowned chief instructor. I will continue to visit the Tokyo Dojo and bring my learnings back to our club in Milton Keynes.”

Visit gojumk.co.uk or email Sam at gojumk@gmail.com or call 07701 38 58 38.