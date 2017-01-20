Co-op branch at Wolverton Agora announces closure

The Co-op has announced the closure of its store at the Agora Centre in Wolverton.

The branch will close in early April.

A spokesman said: “The Co-op is moving forward with a clear purpose and momentum and, while this often involves opening new stores, sometimes we have to make difficult decisions.

“The lease has expired on our store in the Agora Centre, Wolverton, and, coupled with uncertainty about the future development of the site, we have taken the decision to close our store on Saturday, 8 April. The decision to close any store is taken with great reluctance.

He added: “It is in no way a reflection on the hard work and commitment of colleagues, who have been informed, and every effort is being taken to help find alternative positions.

“We thank the community for its support over the years.”