Coding contest tested top tech student during visit to Oxford

A tech-savvy student from Ousedale School is thrilled to have been selected to participate in a coding competition organised by Oxford University.

Dylan Masters, who is 14 years old, has always been curious about computers and fascinated by how they function.

Time spent at Milton Keynes based training centre GoCode Academy, which teaches people of all ages to build websites and understand coding, has recently allowed him to expand his repertoire of skills.

Bolstered by this knowledge, Dylan was selected to compete against other talented computational thinkers at the TCS Oxford Computing Challenge last month.

CEO of GoCode Academy Robert Rajeswaran said: “Our mission is to inspire the next generation of coders so Dylan is a great example of how we are achieving that.”

Staff at GoCode Academy are already working on ways to help educate Dylan further in preparation for future coding competitions.

They have also launched an Easter Coding Camp for other young aspiring coders.

The four-day intensive will be packed with workshops, fun activities and challenges to keep youngsters aged 12 to 18 occupied. It runs from Monday, April 10 until Thursday, April 13.

Visit http://www.gocode.academy/#eastercoding for more information and to book.