College learners in the driving seat

Motor vehicle students at Milton Keynes College are looking forward to developing their skills on a brand new vehicle following a very special donation from Vauxhall Motors.

The motor production giant has partnered up with outreach charity Business in the Community to give the college a Vauxhall Vivaro van.

The Vivaro, which will be kept at the college’s workshop at Bletchley campus, is one of a number of vehicles that the company uses for testing purposes only. Now the tests have been completed, the students will be able to put theory into practice by working on the vehicle themselves.

From Vauxhall’s point of view, the donation helps to achieve one of their stated aims – supporting young people wherever possible. Of course, donating vehicles in this way also helps manufacturers avoid unnecessary waste.

Tony Gates, Head of School for the College’s Motor Vehicle Department, was delighted to receive the Vivaro. He said: “This state of the art vehicle will provide an excellent opportunity for our level 3 Motor Vehicle students to develop live diagnostic skills, helping to prepare them for an exciting career working as a vehicle technician in the motor vehicle industry.”