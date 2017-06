The M1 northbound was closed this afternoon close to Junction 8, following a multi-vehicle collision.

Police were called to the scene at 3.53pm and the incident is believed to have involved a lorry and at least one car. The lorry was on fire.

The M1 northbound was closed but police have now opened Lanes 3 and 4.

Ambulance and fire crews also attended the scene, and it is understood some people suffered minor injuries.