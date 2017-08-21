Colourful al fresco yoga class nets healthy sum for hospice

A festival themed outdoor yoga class joined by more than 250 people has raised over £1,800 for Willen Hospice.

In its seventh year, the al-fresco event hosted by Whitespace Yoga and Wellbeing Studio of Stony Stratford, was the biggest yet, bringing together a mixture of experiences, from seasoned practitioners to those who had never stepped on a yoga mat before.

Whitespace Studio yoga

Everyone got behind the spirit of the day by dressing in festival attire and having their face painted with a sprinkle of glitter, curtsey of Artisticflare by Candice Bland and Bryony Butler.

Cllr Martin Petchey was among the visitors who said: “Whitespace Studio put on a spectacular afternoon of fun. It was wonderful to see so many members of the Milton Keynes community come together in a colourful yoga practice to raise money for Willen Hospice.”

After the class, there were fun games, hula-hoops, Spacehoppers - and the studio even taught people how to do a handstand. Guests could sample some tasty and healthy juices from Peel Juice Bar while soaking up the fun atmosphere.

Deborah Berryman, founder and director of Whitespace Yoga and Wellbeing Studio, said: “We are deeply moved by the generosity of everyone who came out and helped us to raise so much money for Willen Hospice – a charity very close to our hearts. I’d like to thank everyone who got involved, dressed up in incredible outfits and had a go at the iconic Peace Pagoda.” Visit www.whitespacestudio.co.uk