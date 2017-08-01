Community Learning Milton Keynes recognises adult learner achievements

Dozens of adult learners recently enjoyed their place in the spotlight at Milton Keynes Council’s adult education service annual awards ceremony.

Community Learning MK (CLMK) combines the council’s adult learning, youth and music teams to offer a wide range of courses, from formal qualifications to creative craft and family learning.

The ceremony took place at the Rivers Centre in Bletchley, with more than 150 people attending, including MK Mayor Councillor David Hopkins, who presented awards to the winners, and Councillor Zoe Nolan, cabinet member for children and families.

Cllr Nolan said: “I would like to congratulate all the nominees and winners from this year’s awards, everyone should be really proud of their hard work and achievements.

“Learning doesn’t have to stop when you leave school and it’s never too late to learn something new. Community Learning MK helps people of all ages and I would encourage anyone looking to gain a new skill or qualification to take a look at the latest course programme.”

A total of 35 learners were recognised throughout the evening with the final award, Adult Learner of the Year, being presented to Daniel Harris. Daniel is currently enrolled on his third course since January and has maintained 100% attendance whilst balancing courses, work and living alone.

Every year CLMK’s Adult Learning tutors are asked to nominate learners for an award. Those nominated have usually demonstrated great courage and perseverance in achieving well despite significant personal challenges. All nominees received a certificate and a small prize.