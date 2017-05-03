Community welcome to join re-opening at Hodge Lea

After a decade of being closed, derelict and vandalised, the Hodge Lea Meeting Place is ready for a grand re-opening.

Wolverton and Greenleys Town Council, who purchased the building for £1 from the Crown in 2015, have been busy refurbishing it for the community to use.

Hodge Lea Meeting Place before refurbishment

The council will be celebrating by hosting an opening event where all are welcome on Thursday, May 11, at 6pm at the Meeting Place, with a barbecue and games, and the opportunity to find out about using the building for clubs and organisations.

When it took over the property, the council had to deal with roof problems, burst water pipes, a rotten floor and damage from vandalism. Funds for the work, which to date has cost £36,000, were obtained through grant funding, council tax and donations from businesses.

The council’s caretaking team have carried out extensive improvements to the interior. Works have included a new boiler, ceiling and lighting, roof repairs and kitchen improvements.

Town clerk Sally McLellan said: “This is the only community centre in Hodge Lea and we wanted to restore it, making it a safe environment and a friendly place for all the community to use. We are still applying for grants to carry out further improvements. We hope the local community will get involved to help manage the building and develop the opportunities it offers.” Visit www.wolvertonandgreenleystowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01908 326800.