Company founder is honoured by Milton Keynes College

Paul Tomlinson, managing director and founder of Mirus IT, has had the highest award available from Milton Keynes College bestowed upon him.

Paul has received the ‘Milton Keynes College Honorary Fellowship’ award for 2017.

It is the highest honour from the college and is given to a recipient who has made an outstanding contribution in their field.

In a letter from Dr Julie Mills FRSA, principal and chief executive of Milton Keynes College, Paul was told: “Your contribution within technology entrepreneurship has been truly significant and regarded as such within and beyond your community or discipline.

“By awarding you the honorary fellowship the college not only recognises your outstanding contribution within your field but also that you have lived the College’s values: Inspire, Excellence, Integrity, Respect and Innovate.”

In addition to being a fantastic honour for Paul, the award reflects favourably upon the links Mirus has strived to nurture with local education organisations and the specific services the company has tailored to the sector.

Paul said: “The award is, indeed, a great honour. I founded Mirus in 2002 and have worked hard to develop the services and reputation of the business. To have this recognised and gain the Honorary Fellowship is a very proud moment.”

The honorary fellowship award will be presented to Paul at the Apprenticeship Graduation Ceremony in November, at The Sculpture Gallery, Woburn Abbey, Bedfordshire.