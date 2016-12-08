Company to showcase plans to transform Olney’s Westlands House into pub-restaurant

The company behind the proposed transformation of a former residential care home at in Olney, Milton Keynes, will showcase their plans to the public next week.

Oakman Inns & Restaurants, the new owners of Westlands House at 3 High Street, Olney, has now started the process of submitting plans to Milton Keynes District Council for the proposed new pub and restaurant.

The design plans have been drawn up by Nicholas Tye Architects, a local award-winning practice which Oakman says has already shown a sympathetic eye for the listed building.

If the plans are approved, Oakman Inns intend renaming the building The Cherry Tree in recognition of the days when Olney produced large cherry crops from the surrounding orchards.

Oakman has won many awards for their work within the communities they serve, often supporting sport and development programmes for the young, and in many cases focussing on their local rugby club teams.

The firm says that same sense of community has prompted it to host a Planning and Design Exhibition at Westlands House from Tuesday December 13 for six days, which will give people an opportunity to see the proposed plans and concepts.

In addition, the exhibition will display examples of the design and conservation work Oakman Inns has undertaken at some of their award-winning pubs.

The exhibition will be open until Sunday December 18 between the following times:

Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday from 3pm to 6pm

Thursday and Saturday from 9am to 1pm

Sunday from 10.30am to midday