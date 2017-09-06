Construction to start on Milton Keynes Gallery expansion

Major construction will start on MK Gallery’s ambitious expansion this Autumn.

The current building will double in size and new cultural facilities will be created.

Reopening in 2019, the gallery and its programmes will be transformed through doubled exhibition spaces for historical as well as contemporary art, a multi-purpose auditorium for film, music and dance a dedicated learning and community space, access facilities and a new café bar and shop.

The design for MK Gallery will include references to the original development of Milton Keynes in the 1960s and 70s telling the story of the city’s visionary heyday, in collaboration with artists Gareth Jones and Nils Norman.

“It is a source of immense pride to be bringing what will be a world-class venue to Milton Keynes,” said MK Gallery Director Anthony Spira.

“The new building will be fully accessible so that we can provide the very best arts experiences for wide audiences and extend our work with families, community groups and those impacted by health, financial and social concerns.

“The arts are an incredible resource for creating cohesion between diverse individuals, nurturing wellbeing and ultimately creating stronger communities.”

Speaking about the expansion, councillor Liz Gifford, Milton Keynes Council Cabinet member responsible for Place, said: ‘Milton Keynes was founded on an understanding of the value of arts and culture as the foundation for strong, lively and fulfilled communities.

“This is a legacy that continues today. What more potent demonstration can there be of Milton Keynes’ belief in the value of culture than for the MK Gallery expansion to be commencing in the year when we celebrate the city’s 50th anniversary and as it prepares its bid to become European Capital of Culture in 2023.”