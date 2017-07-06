Controversy over town clerk’s salary sparks mini mutiny in Bletchley

A town clerk who earns £48,000 a year has sparked a mini mutiny in Bletchley.

One councillor has resigned, claiming Delia Shephard, who lives in Bedford, does not care enough about the town.

“We’re asking for things to be done and improvements to be made on behalf of residents, but the admin is just too slow,” claimed Rosemary Smith.

Elected to the Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Town council last year, Ms Smith announced her resignation this week.

It coincided with postings criticising Ms Shephard on the Let’s Help Bletchley and Fenny Stratford Facebook page.

Residents claimed she was running her own business as a civil celebrant conducting funerals alongside her ‘day job.’

Ms Shephard , who was employed by the town council around 18 months ago, has denied this to the Citizen, saying: “It’s a dormant business. I have not conducted a funeral during the time I have been town clerk.”

Residents are also demanding to know why Ms Shephard left a previous job as clerk of Sandy Town Council with an alleged £20,000 “pay off”.

It is understood she was subject to a gagging order.

“I cannot discuss this. But the information is inaccurate,” she said.

Bletchley and Fenny chair Angela Kennedy also refused to comment.

Ms Smith said: “I’ve just had enough. The town council is letting the people down. It needs to do more.”