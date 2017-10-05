Conviction for murder near Milton Keynes downgraded to manslaughter after re-trial

A traveller who had been jailed for life for a murder near Milton Keynes has seen his conviction reduced to manslaughter after a re-trial.

Addy McAllister, aged 36, was cleared yesterday (October 4) at Luton Crown Court of the murder of Adam Fanelli at Nash near Milton Keynes in 2015.

McAllister, of Charlesworth Street in Bolsover, Derbyshire, had been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 14 years in 2015 after being convicted of 31-year-old Mr Fanelli's murder.

But he appealed that conviction and a re-trial was ordered, and instead he was found guilty of the manslaughter of Mr Fanelli from Dunstable by a majority of 11-1, with his jail sentence reduced to eight years.

The body of Mr Fanelli was found at the rear of Nash Park caravan park on Winslow Road shortly after 9am on March 17, 2015. In all he suffered 159 injuries, mostly to the head and face.

Senior investigating officer of the re-trial Peter Beirne, head of the Major Crime Review Team, said: "A jury has found McAllister guilty of one count of manslaughter in relation to his involvement in the death of Adam Fanelli.



"Mr Fanelli was a son, partner and a father to young children who was taken away from those who loved him. They have had to endure further pain and distress and I would like to thank them for their support and dignity throughout the investigation and trial processes."

McAllister's co-defendant Jemma Price, 32 , of no fixed abode, denied murder but was convicted along with McAllister in September 2014. Price received a life sentence with a minimum of 17 years, and he remains in prison.

Louise Attrill, Senior Crown Prosecutor for Thames and Chiltern Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said: "On the morning of Tuesday, March 17, 2015, Adam's body was found beaten to death in a small field adjacent to a small caravan site. Addy McAllister (known as BoyBoy) and Jemma Price, fuelled with drugs and alcohol, had viciously attacked him after an argument.

"Astonishingly, 159 separate injuries were recorded at the post mortem. McAllister and Price are clearly extremely violent and dangerous men.



"McAllister and Price both admitted being present when a fight broke out involving Adam, but blamed each other, claimed they had each tried to stop the fight, left and were not responsible for his death."