Cooler weather predicted for Milton Keynes over the weekend

A cooler weekend is set to follow the longest heat wave in the UK for more than 20 years.

Over the last five day, temperatures peaked on Wednesday topping 32 degrees in MK.

It will remain dry overnight tonight (June 22) with some clear spells, although cloud coverage may increase.

The Met Office has reported it will feel much cooler and fresher than recent nights.

Temperatures over the weekend will reach highs of 20 degrees on Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with a slight breeze into the evening, dipping at 15 degrees.