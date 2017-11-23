Could Milton Keynes have been dealt a hammer blow in European Capital of Culture bid?

Milton Keynes could reportedly have been dealt a huge blow in its bid to become the European Capital of Culture in 2023.

The European Commission is claimed to have informed the British government that the title cannot be awarded to one of its cities following the Brexit vote.

European politics website Politico claims to have seen a letter from Martine Reicherts, who is the director-general for education and culture at the Commission, in which she states that the 'participation of the United Kingdom in the European Capital of Culture action will not be possible'.

If the letter is genuine, as reported by Politico, it would deal a hammer blow to MK's bid for the title, which was only launched at the end of October.

Last June, Milton Keynes Council leader Peter Marland said that Brexit wouldn't kill off the city's bid to become European Capital of Culture.

Mr Marland pointed out that as the UK would still be in Europe, if not the European Union, then they would be entitled to bid.

And cities including Istanbul, Reykjavík and Stavanger have all been awarded European Capital of Culture titles despite not being within the European Union.

But the letter reportedly states the scheme is only open to EU countries, countries intending to join the Union and members of the European Economic Area. Britain would leave all three under its current hard Brexit plans of 2019.

The decision to exclude British cities from the bid, if confirmed, could result in millions of pounds being wasted, as British cities were urged to bid in December 2016, after the Brexit vote was cast.

Dundee, Nottingham, Belfast and Leeds had joined Milton Keynes in submitting official bids.

The Citizen has approached Milton Keynes Council for comment on the Politico article and an update on the bid's progress.