Could this Milton Keynes mum be right about experiencing the rarest pregnancy in the world - lasting 15 MONTHS?

A mum of nine is convinced she is 15 MONTHS pregnant with a baby that is growing outside her womb.

Town councillor Linda Reeves, 50, says she can feel the baby kicking and squirming and she has even heard its heartbeat.

But over the past year doctors have sent for five scans – all have which has shown nothing growing in her womb.

“Nobody will take me seriously. I’ve had nine children and I know what it’s like to feel a baby inside me,” she said.

“I’ve had all the symptoms of pregnancy – sickness, backache and tiredness. I am absolutely certain that there is a baby there, but it is growing in the wrong place.”

Linda, who is town councillor for Bletchley and Fenny, has carried out her own research into abdominal pregnancies, where the baby grows in a Fallopian tube or a cavity of the abdomen.

“I keep going to my GP and he’s agreed to a few times to send me for a pregnancy scan. But they only scan my womb – so how can they find my baby if it’s growing in my abdomen?” she said.

The mum, whose children are aged between five and 24, is desperate for a full CT scan to discover exactly what is happening inside her.

“The doctors won’t do it. They’ve even suggested I have a mental health problem and it’s a phantom pregnancy. They gave me anti-depressant but I threw the prescription in the bin,” she said.

One doctor told Linda her ‘pregnancy’ is simply due to overeating.

“He said I was just too fat. I was furious,” she said.

“I may not be the slimmest person in the world but I’ve actually lost weight because I’ve been so stressed since all this started in May last year.

Linda says strangers regularly notice her protruding belly and ask when her baby is due.

“When I tell people I’ve been pregnant for 15 months they don’t believe me. I don’t blame them!”

During a visit to her sister, Linda said she persuaded her sibling’s GP to listen into her tummy with a Doppler machine.

“I heard the baby’s heartbeat! I know that sound so well, how could I not recognise it!” she said.

“If by some chance I am wrong, then I want to know exactly what is happening inside me. What if it’s cancer? I have a right to be treated seriously.”