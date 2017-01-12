Council announces road closures in Milton Keynes

Four roads in New Bradwell will be closed today to carry out maintenance.

The following roads will be closed today for a maximum period of four hours:

- Church Street, New Bradwell (from its junction with High Street to its junction with Bridge Street. No alternative route)

- North Street, New Bradwell (alternative route via Bradwell Road, Newport Road and Thompson Street)

- King Edward Street, New Bradwell (alternative route via Queen Anne Street, Newport Road and St James Street)

- St Mary Street, New Bradwell (alternative route via Queen Anne Street, Newport Road and St James Street)