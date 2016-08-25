Council congratulates all GCSE students - and offers help for those who didn’t get the grades they needed

Milton Keynes Council has congratulated GSCE students all over the city.

Councillor Zoe Nolan, lead member for children and families, paid a visit to St Paul’s Catholic school as the pupils collected their results.

She said: “Very well done to everyone who has received GSCE results. They are a credit to the hard work and commitment that students have put in throughout their education.

Zoe, who is pictured with the St Paul’s pupils, added; “I would also like to congratulate the schools and families behind the students who have worked tirelessly to support them and ensure that they get the best possible start to their future education and careers. I wish them every success in whatever they choose to do next.

“The way school performance is measured has changed this year, with results based on the progress students have made since primary school. We look forward to receiving details on the national and local picture for our schools in the Autumn.”

Any students Support who did not receive the results they hoped for can drop into the Community Learning MK Flexible Learning Centre at the Central Library, CMK, on Friday 26 August for advice on what to do next.

Sessions are running between 9.30am - 12.30pm, and 1.30pm -4.30pm. No appointment is needed.