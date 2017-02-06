Council tenants no longer allowed visitors in Milton Keynes anti-social behaviour crack down

‘Vulnerable’ tenants in Milton Keynes are no longer allowed to have visitors in their council properties.

Four homes are now under ‘Closure Orders’ implemented by magistrates, in a bid to prevent anti-social behaviour.

The anti-social behaviour includes drug taking, neighbour intimidation and late night noise.

The council were successful in obtaining these orders using the Closure Order legislation under the Anti-Social Behaviour Crime and Policing Act 2014.

Two of the orders were obtained in the Bletchley area, one in Netherfield, and one in New Bradwell.

On Friday (February 3), the council’s Anti-Social Behaviour Team with Thames Valley Police, attended Milton Keynes Magistrates Court for the proceedings.

The court was presented evidence that demonstrated that in three of the cases, the tenants were deemed as vulnerable and having individuals attending the address and using it to cause nuisance, disturbance and drug use.

The court was in agreement with the council to safeguard these tenants by awarding Closure Orders.

The council will allow the tenants to remain, but prohibiting any other persons other than statutory agencies to enter the addresses for a period of three months.

The final case was awarded a full Closure Order due to evidence of clear drug use and high level nuisance that is associated with drug use.

This property is also closed for a period of three months.