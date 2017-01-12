Council urge motorists to take care ahead of cold snap in Milton Keynes

The council have put a warning in place following the heavy rainfall this afternoon.

A spokesperson from the councilm said: “The rainfall onto the road surface may freeze in places as the temperature drops creating icy patches.

“Sleet is predicted for later this evening. There is a possibility of sleet/snow (73 per cent likely) however this will be around 1-2cm covering.

“These factors will make the evening (and morning) rush hour driving conditions extremely difficult so we are urging people to take extra care when out and about today especially on the roads.

“The gritting lorries will be out from 6pm tonight and again at 4am.”