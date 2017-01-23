Councillor calls for ‘urgent’ traffic re-think in Milton Keynes

The busy double roundabout in Bletchley needs an ‘urgent re-think’ claims Bletchley East Councillor Martin Gowans.

Cllr Gowans says the roundabout at the junction of Water Eaton Road, Drayton Road and Stoke Road needs a major rethink following a huge growth in traffic.

The traffic is allegedly building from Newton Leys and along Stoke Road where several hundred new homes backing on to the canal have been built.

Cllr Gowans has been talking with residents of new homes in Newton Leys and new roads like Holsey Lane and Phelps Road.

He has also met residents from the Lakes Estate that sits between Stoke Road and Drayton Road.

Cllr Gowans said: “These were already busy roads with residents from the Lakes Estate using them as the gateway to Bletchley and on to Milton Keynes.

“The new developments are having a huge impact on traffic flows and causing congestion at this complex double roundabout.

“The complexity and the massive extra flows of traffic are creating a perfect storm.

“Planners need to think through the traffic implications of building new homes adjacent to Bletchley and government also has to commit to funding roads such as the southern bypass.

“Investing in a new MK to Cambridge highway is one thing, but let’s start closer to home with existing residents being able to travel to Bletchley and across Milton Keynes without huge delays and congestion.

“I am calling for a review of the double roundabout and also for the Bletchley southern bypass to be funded by government.

“We have to address local resident concerns about traffic congestion and road safety for pedestrians.

“It is set to get worse and effectively make travel into Bletchley from the south of the Milton Keynes area very difficult.”