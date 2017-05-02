Councillor runs marathon to boost Milton Keynes Hospital - for the love of his son

A desk-bound councillor pounded the streets for 26 miles to say thank you to the hospital that cared for his son.

Andrew Buckley’s target was to raise £1,000 by running the MK Marathon on Bank Holiday Monday.

In fact he has exceeded his target by almost £400.

Andrew, who works as a solicitor, was over the moon when his wife gave birth to twins Harry and Leila in January last year.

But little Harry weighed only 4lb and had to stay in MK hospital’s neonatal unit while Leigh went home with her parents.

“The staff do a wonderful job. They were very kind and even let Harry’s twin sister come and visit him even though she wasn’t in neonatal,” said Andrew, who works as a solicitor.

A Tory councillor, he sits on the governing board of the hospital as a representative of Milton Keynes council.

“It is one of the most fulfilling things I do in my busy life - not least because they looked after my little boy,” he said.

He set up a Just Giving fundraising page to gather sponsorship for the marathon.

Harry is now a toddler and both he and his twin are in “excellent health”, said Andrew.

You can make a donation via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Andrew-Buckley6

Andrew completed the MK marathon course in three minutes and 57 seconds.