Creative time capsule marks milestone at new care home

Creative youngsters are looking forward to rediscovering their artwork in the future after a fun trip to bury a time capsule at a new care home.

At the end of the summer term, twenty-five pupils from Newton Leys Primary School were invited to visit nearby Lakeview Lodge Care Home and contribute to a time capsule which will be representative of the year the home was opened.

Newton Leys

Inspired by the special occasion, the pupils opted to bring lots of colourful drawings and trinkets with them to give their future selves something cheerful to enjoy seeing when the capsule is dug up in 40 years’ time.

The care home, which officially opens its doors on Sunday, September 17 for an open day, will house 66 residents and has created more than 40 jobs for local people.

Managing director of Country Court Care, which is overseeing the new care home, Alykhan Kachra said: “It was our absolute pleasure to invite Newton Leys Primary School to come and plant a time capsule at the home.

“I saw some exceptional drawings and I very much look forward to welcoming the children back to meet our residents, and of course, to re-open the time capsule in 40 years!”