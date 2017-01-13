Creator of Milton Keynes’ iconic concrete cows visits their new home at MK moo-seum

The artist responsible for creating Milton Keynes’ most famous residents returned to check on her work yesterday.

Canadian artist Liz Leyh was in town for a forthcoming film being made by the BBC and Open University, and looked in on her most famous of sculptures, the concrete cows at Milton Keynes Museum.

Liz created the cows in 1978 while working as artist in residence at Stacey Hill Farm, which is now the home of the museum.

While there, Liz took a tour of the history hub, which included her old sitting room and working studio, now used as the toy room and old schoolroom respectively.

Liz said the museum was amazing, and with the museum expansion beginning, things will be even more stunning the next time she visits!