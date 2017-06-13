Action to be taken against drivers who breached road closure in Milton Keynes

Thirty drivers will be sent letters informing them they may be prosecuted for endangering the lives of members of the public and emergency service workers.

The motorists breached a road closure in Milton Keynes when officers were called to a report of a collision on the V5 Great Monks Street, between Two Mile Ash and Wymbush.

At around 7.30am today (June 13) two vehicles collided and were blocking both carriageways.

One of the drivers sustained injuries which required hospital treatment at Milton Keynes University Hospital. An investigation in to the collision is ongoing.

Officers, along with the fire and ambulance services attended and road closures were implemented along the V5 Great Monks Street junction with Garamonde Drive and Abbey Hill roundabout.

Reflective cones and a police ‘road closed’ sign were put in place at the Abbey Hill roundabout junction with the A5 to prevent danger to emergency services and recovery agents working on the scene.

However more than 30 motorists ignored the closure at around 8.40am while emergency services were working in the carriageway to remove the obstructions.

Police Constable Christopher Ruvolo-Jones, from the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Milton Keynes, said: “The irresponsible actions of the motorists who breached the closure put the lives of members of the public and emergency service workers in danger.

“I would like to remind road users that any police enforced road closures must always be obeyed for the safety of everyone on the scene. This is in accordance with Section 36 of the Road Traffic Act 1988.

“The drivers who breached the closures should expect to receive notices of intended prosecution through the post shortly and may receive fines as a result.”